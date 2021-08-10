V4sC joins end child marriage campaign

Volunteers for Social Change(V4SC) a non-profit organization in Tamale has joined the calls by many to end child marriage in the country.

The issue of child marriage has been a national concern for many countries including Ghana, due to its dire consequences on both personal and national development.

International and local organizations like UNICEF, Wold Vission, and others have led the call for many years.

Speaking to this reporter on Monday, Team leader for V4SC Ghana Adam Abdul-Fatawu Wunizoya described the matter as national cancer that is eating into the fibre of society.

He said "The issue of child marriage is like cancer that is eating into the fibers of development of the nation. Many children have been denied a quality education because of child marriage, and tell me, what can a nation give its citizens to ensure its development than a quality education?”

He, therefore, calls for a concerted effort to ending the menace.

“According to UNICEF and other International Organizations, one out of every five girls are married before attaining age 18”

Adam Abdul-Fatawu Wunizoya added, “Child marriage has a devastating impact on our lives as humans. Child marriage, according to World Vision robs girls of the chance to grow, learn, and realize their potential and robs communities of generations of empowered women.”

He noted that statistics given by World Vision reveals that 22 girls under the age of 18 are being married every minute with one-fifth of young women age 20-24 married as children.

Mr. Abdul-Fatawu noted that the world according to the UN saw a surge in child marriage in 2020. "UN estimates additional 10 million children will have to marry in the next 10 years because of the long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on poor communities,” he stated