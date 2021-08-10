ModernGhana logo
Youth unemployment: The devil finds work for the idle hands – Rocketts-Hagan warns gov’t

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
George Kwaku Ricketts-Hagan
Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast South, George Kwaku Ricketts-Hagan has noted that Ghana is sitting on a time bomb with the alarming youth unemployment in the country.

According to the former Deputy Minister of Finance, the population growth in Ghana just as in other parts of the world means that there is more youth than the older generation.

Although he insists having more youth in the country is good, the MP notes that the unavailability of jobs for these young people to do can spell doom for the country if not resolved.

“Population growth has been so rapid and that is a good thing. The youth population has skyrocketed, if you go to any country now, the youth is more than the older generation, that is a good thing because that is the workforce right there for you. People who would continue to work to keep this country moving forward but if you are not giving them the tools to work then the youth are being unproductive,” Mr. Ricketts-Hagan told Onua TV in an interview on Monday.

The Cape Coast South MP added, “When the youth becomes unproductive that becomes a time bomb for the country because as they say ‘the devil finds work for the idle hands.”

In a conversation that was generated by the recently held #FixTheCountry protest, Mr. Ricketts-Hagan shared that he is elated the youth are awake and not willing to sit idle to dance to the tune of the older generation in power.

He said now more than ever, the government needs to provide adequate jobs for its growing youth population to benefit from their exuberance to move the country forward.

