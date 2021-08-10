ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
10.08.2021 Social News

Landlords lament rising cost of building materials, want gov't to intervene

Landlords lament rising cost of building materials, want gov't to intervene
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

A group calling itself Anidaso Landlords Association at Fawode in the Kwabre East of the Ashanti Region are complaining about what they call the frequent increases in the cost of building materials in the country.

They lament that usually, they pass on the burden to tenants who often bear the brunt of the high cost of the materials.

The landlords say they cannot understand why cement, roofing sheets among others, which in their view are manufactured in Ghana should cost so high.

They are pleading with President Akufo-Addo to do something about the situation.

“Now going to buy cement, iron rods, roofing sheets among others means you have to take all your money along with you and when you reach there too, your plenty money can buy just a few of them, how can people build in this country again”, Elder Owusu Achaiw, chairman of the association told this reporter.

According to them, the main focus of the association is to come together and contribute their little resources to maintain their community instead of always relying on government.

“Our focus has been on roads, lighting system, portable drinking water, security among others, coming together with our little resources can help us achieve a lot in these areas hence the formation of this association”, he stressed.

James Appiakorang
James Appiakorang

News ContributorPage: JamesAppiakorang

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Shatta Wale stars in 'Eka Aba Fie' music video for Dadie Opanka
10.08.2021 | Social News
Wage increment below inflation rate worrying – TUC
10.08.2021 | Social News
COVID-19: Ablakwa appeals to US Embassy to prioritise Ghanaian student visa applicants
10.08.2021 | Social News
Suicide of 10-year-old boy shocks Atonsu
10.08.2021 | Social News
Youth unemployment: The devil finds work for the idle hands – Rocketts-Hagan warns gov’t
10.08.2021 | Social News
Class four pupil pregnant for classmate at Lekpowunor D/A Basic School in Ningo-Prampram
10.08.2021 | Social News
Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana suspends strike
10.08.2021 | Social News
Video: Eagle prophet cause chaos in Adum as traders chase him for money
10.08.2021 | Social News
S/R: Daboya residents angry with gov't for unfulfilled bridge promise
10.08.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line