Landlords lament rising cost of building materials, want gov't to intervene

A group calling itself Anidaso Landlords Association at Fawode in the Kwabre East of the Ashanti Region are complaining about what they call the frequent increases in the cost of building materials in the country.

They lament that usually, they pass on the burden to tenants who often bear the brunt of the high cost of the materials.

The landlords say they cannot understand why cement, roofing sheets among others, which in their view are manufactured in Ghana should cost so high.

They are pleading with President Akufo-Addo to do something about the situation.

“Now going to buy cement, iron rods, roofing sheets among others means you have to take all your money along with you and when you reach there too, your plenty money can buy just a few of them, how can people build in this country again”, Elder Owusu Achaiw, chairman of the association told this reporter.

According to them, the main focus of the association is to come together and contribute their little resources to maintain their community instead of always relying on government.

“Our focus has been on roads, lighting system, portable drinking water, security among others, coming together with our little resources can help us achieve a lot in these areas hence the formation of this association”, he stressed.