Elders of Pentecost church shower blessings on Chief of Nkwanta-Akrofrom at Akwasidae Festival

Elders of The Church of Pentecost of the Kodie District in Suame Area on Sunday, 8th August, 2021 joined Nana Kofi Krah II, Nkwanta-Akrofrom Hene and Nananom of the Nkwanta-Akrofrom Traditional Council to celebrate Akwasidae at the Nkwanta-Akrofrom Stool Palace.

Representatives of the Church's leadership prayed for Ohene Kofi Krah II and Nananom. They asked for God's kingship blessings, prosperity, enlargement, wisdom, glory and godly authority to rule over his people and stool land.

The occassion was also graced by members of the community and some Nananom of the Kumasi Traditional Council and other traditional areas.

They are; Nana Kyei Baffour - Otumfuo Ahwibaahene, Nana Kwafo II - Otumfuo Bosomprah, Nana Asare Bediako - Otumfuo Kradwareni, Nana Akua Prah II - Akwamuhemaa of Dwomo (Ahafo) Traditional Area, Nana Yaw Yeboah - Amoako Nifahene, Nana Kwadwo Afriyie - Nkwanta-Akrofrom Adontenhene, Oheneba Kofi Acheampong - Nkwanta-Akrofrom Kyidomhene, Nana Boakye Ansah - Nkwanta-Akrofrom Gyaasehene, Nana Yaw Asamoah - Nkwanta-Akrofrom Mawerehene, Kyeame Kwame Agyei - Nkwanta-Akrofrom Akyeamehene and Kyeame Sarfo - Nana Penteng Hene Kyeame.

On behalf of Nananom, citizens of the Nkwanta-Akrofrom Traditional Council and all present, Nana Kofi Krah II extended appreciation to the Church for its continued support and prayers for his Traditional Council and Asanteman as a whole. He emphasised his lifelong dedication to the service of his people and God's Church.

Nana Kofi Krah II is the Chief of Nkwanta-Akrofrom near Kodie in the Afigya Kwabre South District of the Ashanti Region. He is the Royal Son of Oheneba Akyempimhene (Otumfuo Kyidomhene) and Royal Grandson of Otumfuo Asantehene. He serves in the Kyidom Division of the Kumasi Traditional Council.