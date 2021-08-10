ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
10.08.2021 General News

Akufo-Addo appoints Kweku Asomah Cheremeh as India High Commissioner

By Richard Obeng Bediako || Contributor
Akufo-Addo appoints Kweku Asomah Cheremeh as India High Commissioner
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Kweku Asomah Cheremeh has been appointed Ghana’s High Commissioner to India.

President Akufo-Addo announced this when he met the Sunyani Traditional Council as part of his two-day tour of the Bono Region.

President Akufo-Addo said he should represent Ghana’s path towards the revitalization of the economy, and work to attain those objectives.

“You must familiarise yourselves with these objectives, which are at the core of my second term mandate. You represent the surest way out of the pandemic and which will press the country back onto the path of progress and prosperity, buoyed on by the rapid transformation of the structure of the economy,” the President added.

President Akufo-Addo congratulated him and urge him to do his best at this duty post.

His younger brother who is the Member of Parliament for Sunyani West Constituency, Akwasi Ameyaw Cheremeh has also been appointed as the Board Chairman for the Bui Power Authority.

More General News
ModernGhana Links
Striking UTAG members can't be threatened by court injunction — NEC
10.08.2021 | General News
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu elected Acting Vice-Chairperson of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association
10.08.2021 | General News
Aggrieved Airport staff chase management for unpaid welfare, SSNIT arrears
10.08.2021 | General News
FWSC urges UTAG to respect agreement ending dollarisation of salaries in 2011
10.08.2021 | General News
Minister Yvonne Nominated for Best Gospel Artiste of the Year at Ghana Music Awards-UK
09.08.2021 | General News
Farouk Aliu Mahama appointed Board Chairman of GIISDEC
07.08.2021 | General News
Generations for Peace Ghana begin Implementation of its Social Emotional Learning Sport and Arts for Peace Programme in Accra
06.08.2021 | General News
Coral Reef Innovation Lab engages Private Schools in Tamale on Edtech Ghana Project
06.08.2021 | General News
Agenda 1million jobs: YEA to recruit 3,000 youth into community health workers module
06.08.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line