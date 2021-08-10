ModernGhana logo
10.08.2021

Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana suspends strike

The National Executive Councils of the Senior Staff Association-Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) and the Federation of Universities Senior Staff Association have suspended their industrial strike action.

A statement signed by Mr Zakaria Mohammed, the National Chairman, SSA-UoG, copied to the Ghana News Agency on Monday, said the suspension was necessitated because of the National Labour Commission's ruling and interventions by stakeholders to ensure a speedy resolution of all issues.

"The suspension followed the NLC's ruling on August 6, 2021, and various interventions made by the ministers of Education, and Employment and Labour Relations and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission on behalf of Government, culminating in a road-map that serves as a guide to ensure sincere and fairness in a speedy resolution of all the impasse between us and government," it said.

The statement said the Association would continue to engage faithfully with government and other relevant stakeholders in its fight for justice, fairness and equity in the salaries and allowances administration of members.

It, therefore, called on all senior staff across the 16 public universities in the country to resume work without further delay.

The Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana on Monday, August 2, 2021 started an indefinite strike over poor conditions of service.

---GNA

