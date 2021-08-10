ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
10.08.2021 Headlines

Health Minister goes on two week leave

Health Minister goes on two week leave
Listen to article

News reaching ModernGhana indicate Ghana’s Health Minister, Mr. Kweku Agyeman Manu has been granted a two-week leave.

The leave took effect last week.

Reports say the leave is to enable the under-fire Minister attend to some personal issues.

The Health Ministry and the Presidency are silent on the matter however sources around some corridors of power say it could be true.

The Minister has come under intense pressure to relinquish his post for his conduct regarding the botched Sputnik V vaccine agreement with a middleman.

The Attorney-General is on record to have advised against the deal which has been terminated.

Parliament’s ad hoc committee which probed the matter presented its findings to the House, though silent on sanctions it indicted the Health Minister.

James Appiakorang
James Appiakorang

News ContributorPage: JamesAppiakorang

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Sputnik V saga: Martin Kpebu vows to cite Agyeman-Manu for perjury
10.08.2021 | Headlines
Group petitions Akufo-Addo to intervene over 4% and 7% public sector salary increment
10.08.2021 | Headlines
Sputnik V saga: Ken Ofori-Atta is the chief culprit for paying Ghc16million to Dubai Sheikh, he must resign – Sammy Gyamfi
10.08.2021 | Headlines
Sputnik V fiasco: Dubai Sheikh agrees to refund $2,470,000 to government
10.08.2021 | Headlines
Sputnik V fiasco: Transfer the money back — Health Minister goes after Sheikh for refund
09.08.2021 | Headlines
'Gigantic 1D1F starch factory a dream come true for me in my lifetime' – Prang chief to Akufo-Addo
09.08.2021 | Headlines
“Your achievements in Nkoranza unprecedented” – Nkoranza Chief eulogises Akufo-Addo
09.08.2021 | Headlines
Arrest defaulters of Covid-19 safety protocols – Henry Quartey to MMDAs
10.08.2021 | Headlines
C/R: Machete-wielding land guards demolish over 100 houses at Kojokrom
09.08.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line