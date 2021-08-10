Health Minister goes on two week leave

Listen to article

News reaching ModernGhana indicate Ghana’s Health Minister, Mr. Kweku Agyeman Manu has been granted a two-week leave.

The leave took effect last week.

Reports say the leave is to enable the under-fire Minister attend to some personal issues.

The Health Ministry and the Presidency are silent on the matter however sources around some corridors of power say it could be true.

The Minister has come under intense pressure to relinquish his post for his conduct regarding the botched Sputnik V vaccine agreement with a middleman.

The Attorney-General is on record to have advised against the deal which has been terminated.

Parliament’s ad hoc committee which probed the matter presented its findings to the House, though silent on sanctions it indicted the Health Minister.