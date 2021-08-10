Video: Eagle prophet cause chaos in Adum as traders chase him for money

A Kumasi-based popular Prophet, Randolph Oduro Gyebi, popularly known as Eagle Prophet, has been captured on camera breaching road traffic regulation with impunity at Adum in the Kumasi Central Business District.

The outspoken Prophet was captured on GHone Camera displaying wealth at Adum Central and in the process, endangering the lives of many people particularly the youth who rushed on him to have their share of the money he was busy throwing in the air.

According to phone dealers in front of the Adum Melcom branch, the General Overseer of God’s Crown Chapel usually comes there to display cash to them in an unprecedented style.

The act of the prophet created a chaotic scene and nearly caused a vehicular accident at Adum when the traders chased him for their share of the free money.

Some of the phone dealers in front of Adum Melcom branch had to jump on his open-top vehicle while driving in order to get their share of the money.

Traders at Adum and other beneficiaries of Eagle Prophet’s free money told GHone News Isaac Justice Bediako that this was not the first he’s was exhibiting such ostentation.

Watch video below:

---kasapafm