S/R: Daboya residents angry with gov't for unfulfilled bridge promise

Residents of Daboya in the North Gonja district of the Savannah region are calling on the government to fulfill its promise of constructing a bridge over the White Volta in the district.

The Government as part of its campaign promises assured residents of Daboya that it will construct a bridge from June-July 2021 over the White Volta to enable the people in and around the community to be able to cross from one end to the other.

The appeal of the residents comes after the expiration of the timeline given by the government for the commencement of the bridge project.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia earlier this year reiterated the promise in his speech during the annual Gonjaland youth association congress held in Bole that the project will commence in June-July this year.

Assemblyman for Daboya West, Mr Fuseini Issahaku told Class91.3FM that the mode of crossing the river has been the same canoe method for more than a century.

According to him, using the canoe to cross the bridge is risky and poses threats to travelers.

Mr Seidu Nurudeen, also resident in the community, said the people of Daboya are very angry with this development and have vowed never to trust the words of Dr Bawumia with some people in the area seeing the failed promise as a big disrespect to the overlord of the Gonja traditional area, Yagbonwura Borasa Tutumba, including the Chiefs and people of Gonjaland.

A sub-chief in the Wasipe Traditional Area, Jaltonwura Peter Awusi Yakubu appealed to the government to honor its promise in order to boost development in the area.

---classfm