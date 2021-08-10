Kenyasi-Adwuman residents march over bad roads

The residents of Kenyasi-Adwumam in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti region today, Tuesday, 10 August 2021 demonstrated against government over their deplorable road network.

Wearing red armbands, they blocked the main road from Kenyasi connecting to other communities like Mamponten, Fawode, Ntonsu among others, causing gridlock on the road.

They also burnt car tyres on the road to express their displeasure and demanded that the road be fixed.

It took the intervention of a team of police personnel deployed to the protest scene to clear the road for the free flow of traffic.

The aggrieved residents said they are disappointed in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for failing to construct their "virgin road" despite voting massively for them to clinch power.

Some of them who spoke to Class News' regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah said the road has been awarded to several contractors from 2008 but all of them have failed to fix it.

They said the most recent was awarded before the 2020 general elections, and they were hoping to see the road tarred but the contractor after the election has abandoned it.

The aggrieved residents who said dust from the road is killing them said the contractor has left cubics of sands on the roadside, causing vehicular crashes.

They want the contractor to clear the sands from the roadsides if he is not willing to continue the work.

They, therefore, called on the government to intervene and ensure that the road is fixed else they will advise themselves.

The residents also said because of the lack of toilet facilities in the community, they ease themselves at the cemetery and bush.

---classfm