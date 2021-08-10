ModernGhana logo
19-year-old Thomas Broni justifies gov't scholarship by scoring 100% in mid-semester exams at Brunel University

The 19-year-old boy who made his poor mother proud by scoring 8As in the West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) had the opportunity to join other students at the Brunel University and has continued making not only his mother but Ghana proud.

Thomas has justified the scholarship given to him by Government of Ghana by toping his class with the highest score of 100% in their mid-semester examinations.

The 19-year-old boy is the only student in the entire Brunel University to have scored 100% in the course, Foundation Mathematics for Economics and Finance.

Thomas used the opportunity to express his appreciation to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for such a great opportunity he didn’t expect.

He is resolved to excel in all areas.

