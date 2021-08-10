E/R: Chief and elders at Akyem Akroso ban ‘risky’ Okada operation

The Chiefs and Elders at Akyem Akroso in the Eastern Region with the help of the Assembly member and the Unit committee members have halted the activities of commercial motorbike (Okada) operators in the area.

The Akyem Akroso Traditional Council and other stakeholders at a meeting last Sunday, August 8, 2021, reached an agreement to temporarily prohibit Okada riders from operating in the area.

The decision became necessary on the back of reckless riding in the area that has resulted in the rampant knockdowns of pedestrians as well as fatal crashes.

Speaking to Starr FM, Chief of Akyem Akroso Nana Kwabena Ofori II expressed worry over the number of under-aged children involved in the Okada business.

He said the temporal ban on Okada operation in his area is important to ensure there is sanity, discipline, law, and order among the Okada riders.

“Most of the Okada riders in this community are 12 and 14-year-olds. Their motorbikes are not registered, they don’t have licenses. Always engaging in hit and run riding.

“Three days ago since we started prohibiting their operations, they have knocked down four persons in this town. So we don’t want any okada in Akroso. We will not allow them to operate to kill us” Nana Kwabena Ofori II shared.

On his part, Eric Fosu Odartey who is the Assembly member in the community said the decision taken on Sunday is a move in the right direction to ensure only qualified persons with licenses operate Okada.

“It is a decision we have taken there is no discipline among the Okada riders. These children have dropped out of school engaging in Okada. The decision we took on Sunday is to ensure that we use the right channel; if you are not up to the qualified age, you don’t have license, your motorbike is not registered we won’t allow you to operate,” he indicated.

Although, the ban has left residents that rely on Okada for movement to undertake various activities in a difficult situation, the leadership of Okada riders Akyem Akroso has embraced the decision.

One of the leaders, Bediako Benjamin says they are ready to force riders to respect and follow all modalities that will be adopted.

On Wednesday, August 11, there will be a meeting between the leadership of the Okada riders and the Traditional Council.