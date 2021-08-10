Accra: Police begin arrest of persons without face masks to curb upsurge in Covid-19 Delta Variant

Listen to article

The Greater Accra Regional Health Directorate in collaboration with the Regional Coordinating Council and the Ghana Police Service have put in place stricter measures to deal with people who flout Covid-19 directives.

The Greater Accra Regional Health Director, Dr. Charity Sarpong who announced this noted that the move has become necessary due to the rising spate of infections in the region.

In lieu of this, the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council has directed all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to ensure people who flout the directives are arrested and fined or prosecuted.

“There should be mandatory adherence to all Covid-19 safety protocols at all events at all times in any public place in the region. All security councils in the various assemblies should embark on routine checks at public places, ie. Schools, lorry stations and markets especially in commercial transports (trotros) to ensure that there is strict compliance”, a statement issued by the Greater Accra RCC directed.

The statement also directed all MMDCEs to “collaborate with their respective police commanders and other security apparatus in ensuring that all activities associated with funerals are held in open air space and it should not exceed a duration of two hours”.

Dr. Charity Sarpong referring to a Ghana Health Service document said Greater Accra has become a hotspot for the virus as the region records over 3000 active cases of the Delta variant. We were just recording about 100 cases a week but getting to the end of July, we began to see such a huge upsurge in the number of cases”, she noted.

She said, Greater Accra now records about 200 cases daily which calls for intervention to be implemented to ensure that they are able to curtail the surge.

Dr. Sarpong advised that the citizenry must ensure adherence to the protocols as there are going to be random checks at vantage points in the region and culprits would be penalized.