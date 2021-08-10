ACP Kwesi Ofori declare war on armed robbers

Listen to article

The Acting Director-General of Police Public Affairs Department, ACP Kwesi Ofori, says they will soon intensify police patrols and surveillance to clamp down on armed robberies across the country.

This is in relation to the recent armed robbery incident at Shiashie in Accra where Police gunned down three suspected armed robbers at Shiashie in Accra.

According to the police, two other suspects were also arrested during the intelligence-based operation on Monday, August 9, 2021.

"We are also going to ensure that the country is save hence we will arrest all criminals, we are also asking people living around those communities to share information with the police. We have always insisted that crime-fighting these days is a shared responsibility. These people come out from the adjoining communities to the road and perpetrate such crimes to the people,’’ ACP Kwesi Ofori exclusively told Kwaku Dawuro on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

ACP Kwesi Ofori said the Ghana Police Service has declared war on armed robbery activities.

