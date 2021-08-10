ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
10.08.2021 Social News

ACP Kwesi Ofori declare war on armed robbers

By Richard Obeng Bediako
ACP Kwesi Ofori declare war on armed robbers
Listen to article

The Acting Director-General of Police Public Affairs Department, ACP Kwesi Ofori, says they will soon intensify police patrols and surveillance to clamp down on armed robberies across the country.

This is in relation to the recent armed robbery incident at Shiashie in Accra where Police gunned down three suspected armed robbers at Shiashie in Accra.

According to the police, two other suspects were also arrested during the intelligence-based operation on Monday, August 9, 2021.

"We are also going to ensure that the country is save hence we will arrest all criminals, we are also asking people living around those communities to share information with the police. We have always insisted that crime-fighting these days is a shared responsibility. These people come out from the adjoining communities to the road and perpetrate such crimes to the people,’’ ACP Kwesi Ofori exclusively told Kwaku Dawuro on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

ACP Kwesi Ofori said the Ghana Police Service has declared war on armed robbery activities.

Watch Full Video:

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
S/R: Daboya residents angry with gov't for unfulfilled bridge promise
10.08.2021 | Social News
Kenyasi-Adwuman residents march over bad roads
10.08.2021 | Social News
E/R: Chief and elders at Akyem Akroso ban ‘risky’ Okada operation
10.08.2021 | Social News
Calls intensify for dismissal of Health Minister
10.08.2021 | Social News
Police to establish if policewoman in Nkawkaw died by suicide
10.08.2021 | Social News
GNAT honours Bryan Acheampong for offering scholarships to members to pursue higher education
09.08.2021 | Social News
Noryaa Foundation donates vehicle to Sarpeiman Chief
09.08.2021 | Social News
Coalition Against Leadership of TUC/ Organized Labour to petition President, Parliament over 4% salary brouhaha
09.08.2021 | Social News
Suhuyini donates dual desk, office furniture to schools in Tamale North
09.08.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line