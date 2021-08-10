Calls intensify for dismissal of Health Minister

Listen to article

The call on Ghana’s Health Minister Mr. Kweku Agyeman-Manu to either resign from his position or be sacked by the President has gained momentum.

Ghanaians all over the world, especially those residing in the country have been appalled by the conduct of the Health Minister, and even worse, his guts to lie under Oath.

Unlike in other issues where the country is usually divided on party lines, there is a unanimous resounding call for the Minister who was once chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to have known better.

The latest to join the numerous calls is anti-corruption campaigner and former Executive Secretary of Ghana Integrity Initiative, Vitus Azeem who is surprised the Minister is still at post.

Speaking to journalists, Mr. Azeem said the “the minister was well aware of procurement processes but he failed to acknowledge them."

He continued, “I remember that he was chairman of Parliament’s Public Procurement Committee and we all saw how he was drilling people at the PAC meetings so he knows what is right, and what the Procurement directives are but he ignored them and in addition, he said one thing about the payment of the money and yet Bank of Ghana says the money was paid.”

Mr Azeem pointed out that the Parliamentary Committee did well in their findings but it failed to recommend appropriate sanctions.

According to him, the Health Minister should have resigned long ago if he had conscience otherwise “the president should dismiss him even before we go into the details whether there is financial loss, for which the appropriate punishment should be meted”.

OccupyGhana, a Pressure Group also says the reasons given for sanctioning the Sputnik V contract by the Minister are untenable.

The pressure group is also calling for his resignation or dismissal by the President.

The Group in a statement released to the media said it does not believe the emergency situation created by the pandemic was sufficient reason for the Health Minister to breach the law.

“We do not think that the emergency situation created by the pandemic, and the urgency required, constituted sufficient reasons to bypass all of these steps that are required by law.

“As Parliament has indicated, it would have acted with the speed and urgency that the emergency required, had the request for approval been made to it,” the statement signed by Elliot Nuertey said.

Mr. Martin Kpebu, Franklin Cudjoe and several other well-meaning Ghanaians have spoken about the issue, calling for Kwaku Agyeman Manu to resign or be dismissed.