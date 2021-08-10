ModernGhana logo
10.08.2021

Aggrieved Airport staff chase management for unpaid welfare, SSNIT arrears

Aggrieved workers of the Ghana Airport Company are chasing the management for the settlement of all unpaid welfare and SSNIT arrears.

In addition to Insurance, Credit union, and SSNIT benefits, welfare arrears of workers for 13 months have been locked up and yet to be paid.

This comes following a physical assault of a worker by Mr. Yaw Kwakwa who is the Managing Director for the Ghana Airport Company.

In an interview with Starr FM, the chairman of the local chapter of the Public Services Workers Union, Abdul Isaka Bamba condemned the physical assault on the worker while describing it as unfortunate.

He stressed that the non-payment of unpaid welfare and other benefits had made life difficult for the staff.

Mr. Bamba notes that workers are going through hardships and are unable to access loans from their credit union.

With accusations of mismanagement in the past, the workers are now pushing to have Mr. Yaw Kwakwa sacked as well.

Meanwhile, SSNIT has sued the Ghana Airport Company over its failure to pay the contribution of workers.

