Police to establish if policewoman in Nkawkaw died by suicide

Listen to article

A probe by the Police CID into the death of a policewoman at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region is expected to confirm whether she died of suicide, or that she was killed.

Following news of the death of the officer in a hotel room, reports have suggested she may have committed suicide after a supposed suicide note was found in the room.

But according to the police, they are yet to make a final determination on the cause of death.

The acting Director-General of Police Public Affairs Department, ACP Kwesi Ofori, in an interview with Citi News' Anass Seidu said a report of the team of experts led by the CID boss, COP Ken Yeboah, which is currently in the area to pick vital information and investigate the issue will determine the police's next line of action.

He noted that some useful leads have already been picked up.

“They [the team] also contacted witnesses and spoke to a number of police officers, among others. They also extended their investigations to other areas like the home of the deceased and her boyfriend was in the apartment at the time, and he was invited to the police station to assist in the investigation. The hotel manager, Mr. Nimo, and the boyfriend are at the police station assisting the police ,” he said.

He added that “the lady, in the morning, at the time of leaving her residence, collected her boyfriend's car key and drove off to town. As we speak, there’s no trace of the vehicle and the lady's mobile phone. When the police contacted her mobile phone, an unknown voice said the lady owes him an amount of GHS 28,000.”

ACP Kwesi Ofori said the police is currently trying to track down the user of the deceased's phone and seeking information on the whereabouts of her boyfriend's black Hyundai Elantra vehicle.

“These are things that are yet to be verified, and we are very interested in tracking down the unknown person who spoke on the phone. We are appealing to members of the public who have information regarding the mobile phone and the movement of the vehicle. The vehicle number is GE 331-19, a black Hyundai Elantra 2017 model. The police is doing everything possible to track the perpetrators of the crime,” he said.

“For now, a lot will depend on the outcome of the technical team that went to Nkawkaw. So we are looking forward [to their report]. These are very technical issues,” he added. Death of officer

The deceased officer, identified as Lance Corporal Sarah Adjei of Stores, Nkawkaw Divisional Headquarters in the Eastern Region, was found with swollen cheeks and blood in her nostrils.

Police in the Eastern Region said they received a report from one Richard Nimoh, the Manager of Misiho Hotel at Akwasiho near Nkawkaw that the deceased officer, in her mid-twenties, booked the hotel at about 12:00 noon, and when he went to check up on her at about 7:00 pm he found her lying dead in the room.

A search conducted in a bag the woman left behind revealed a mirror, blue pen, padlock key, cash of GHS11.60, 8 envelopes addressing one Mr. Dampare.

According to the police, one of the envelopes had a note written on it, which reads, “Dear Mr Timothy Dampare, I told you that I owed people money, and you decided to help me, and you have been with me in my house for one week now, and you have refused to help me, so if anything happens you cause it, Mr Timothy Dampare. Thank you 0249******”.

—citinewsroom