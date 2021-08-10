Kasena Nankana West District Assembly commended for placing 10th in Annual Local Government Service Performance Ranking

A Human Rights and Sustainable Development Non Governmental Organization, Rise-Ghana has congratulated the Kasena Nankana West District Assembly for placing 10th in the annual Local Government Service Performance Ranking.

RISE-GHANA CONGRATULATES KASENA NANKANA WEST DISTRICT FOR PLACING 10TH IN ANNUAL LOCAL GOVERNMENT SERVICE PERFORMANCE RANKING.

We wish to congratulate the management and staff of the Kasena Nankana West District for placing 10th out of the 260 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) across the country and emerging first in the Upper East region in the latest ranking of the Annual Local Government Performance Contract.

This feat is commendable and worthy of emulation by other MMDAs considering the geographical, financial, cross-border security issues and other challenges the district is faced with.

RISE-Ghana is proud to have partnered with the KasenaNankana West District between through the Open Society for West Africa (OSIWA) funded “Promoting Social Accountability Through Citizens Participation in Local Governance in Ghana” project led by the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) which contributed topromote transparency, participation and feedback around the local government budgeting and planning system.

The Social Audit Committees formed and trained as part of the project continue to conduct social audits and support efforts that promote value for money, accountability and responsiveness in service delivery.

The project also helped the district to set-up a District Education Committee (DEC) in line with e Ghana’s Decentralization Framework to provide regular feedback to citizens which contributed stronger community engagement and feedback mechanisms through a series of town hall meetings in remote areas of the districts in line with the spirit and letter of the Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs) which enjoins governments to “leave no one behind”

Whiles congratulating the staff and management of the Kasena Nankana West District for the great strides made, we wish to urge them to sustain the gains and provide mentorship to other districts within the region.

We also urge the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to ensure timely release of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) to facilitate effective localdevelopment.

We further assure the district that we will continue to support their enviable records and effeorts to deepen effective decentralization to ensure improved service delivery.

