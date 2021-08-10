3 break jail from Agbozume Police cells

Two Police Officers at the Agbozume District Police station are under pressure after three suspects under their care broke jail on August 5.

Sergeant Osei Kofi Thomas and Constable Anabel Botchway are said to have left the cells of the police station open while they were on night duty.

The incident which happened at about 12:50am has set the entire station on high alert as a manhunt has been mounted to re-arrest the three jail breakers.

It is not clear how the suspects walked out of the Police station unnoticed even as the cells were not locked.

Sources close to the station claim the officers might have been taking a nap and forgot to lock the cells. That is how the suspects left without any obstruction.

The three suspects, Salu Agah, Harruna Mordey and Bright Gagba who were being held for various stealing offenses took advantage of the situation and absconded.

The Police in Agbozume has confirmed the incident but refused to speak on the matter. Although the two Police officers responsible have been tasked to search for and recapture the prisoners, the regional Police command says it is working closely with the Agbozume Police to re-arrest the suspects.

Sergeant Osei and Constable Botchway have been given ten days to bring back the suspects.

