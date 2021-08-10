ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
10.08.2021 Crime & Punishment

3 break jail from Agbozume Police cells

3 break jail from Agbozume Police cells
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Two Police Officers at the Agbozume District Police station are under pressure after three suspects under their care broke jail on August 5.

Sergeant Osei Kofi Thomas and Constable Anabel Botchway are said to have left the cells of the police station open while they were on night duty.

The incident which happened at about 12:50am has set the entire station on high alert as a manhunt has been mounted to re-arrest the three jail breakers.

It is not clear how the suspects walked out of the Police station unnoticed even as the cells were not locked.

Sources close to the station claim the officers might have been taking a nap and forgot to lock the cells. That is how the suspects left without any obstruction.

The three suspects, Salu Agah, Harruna Mordey and Bright Gagba who were being held for various stealing offenses took advantage of the situation and absconded.

The Police in Agbozume has confirmed the incident but refused to speak on the matter. Although the two Police officers responsible have been tasked to search for and recapture the prisoners, the regional Police command says it is working closely with the Agbozume Police to re-arrest the suspects.

Sergeant Osei and Constable Botchway have been given ten days to bring back the suspects.

—DGN online

More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
Bodyguard faces court over fraudulent auction car deals
10.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
2 jailed 8years for stealing lawyer’s computers, cash
10.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Man jailed 10years for defiling 14-year-old orphan
10.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Motorbike robber jailed 15years
09.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
3 remanded for allegedly kidnapping 51-year-old man at Pobiman
09.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Two arrested over death of Policewoman in Hotel at Nkawkaw
09.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
A/R: Police nab 5 notorious young armed robbery suspects
06.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Man arrested for sending cigarettes to inmates
06.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Be vigilant, report fraudulent activities – Eli Hini to MTN MoMo users
05.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line