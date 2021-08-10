ModernGhana logo
10.08.2021 Social News

We're determined to get rid of street, residential and highway robberies – Police

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ghana Police Services says it is determined to get rid of street, residential, and highway robberies throughout the country.

This comes after the Police foiled a robbery attack at Opeibea near Airport in Accra.

The Police on Monday set up surveillance at Opeibea after receiving intelligence that some robbers on its wanted list had planned to attack and rob a businessman who was to withdraw money from a bank around Airport.

The police closed in on the robbers who opened fire on the police personnel injuring an officer in the leg.

The Police however overpowered the robbers, killing three and arresting two others in a gun battle.

Police have assured the general public that it is keen on curbing street, residential, and highway robberies in the country.

“The police want to assure Ghanaians that they are determined to get rid of street, residential and highway robberies throughout the country and anyone who steps in the way of the Police will not be spared,” part of a release from the Ghana Police Service has said.

The notorious armed robbers killed in the shootout were identified as Akka Christian Roberts, Alhassan and Alhaji.

Below is the release from the Ghana Police Service:

892021111203-k5frj7u2h0-f29c69da-0201-4d72-bdc1-6c5a14612768

