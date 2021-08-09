Suhuyini donates dual desk, office furniture to schools in Tamale North

Alhaji Alhassan Shayibu Suhuyini has presented 250 dual desks to the Sagnarigu Municipal Education Directorate for onward distribution to five (5) basic schools in the Tamale North constituency.

The legislator also made available sets of office furniture to the Directorate to support administrative works in the beneficiary schools.

The beneficiary schools include Prisons Primary School, Our Lady of Fatima, Tuunayili D/A JHS, Tuunayili Islamic Primary School and Choggu Demonstration Primary.

Addressing the media at a brief handing over ceremony in Tamale on Monday, August 9, Mr Suhuyini noted there are other schools in the constituency that require similar support to enhance teaching and learning.

While reiterating his commitment to bridge the infrastructure deficit in schools in the area, the lawmaker called on central government to complement these individual efforts.

“It is our hope that the central government will focus and complement what we are doing. With time, we are committed to supporting as we have always done by way of providing the logistics that are required to improve teaching and learning in our constituency,” he stated.

However, Mr Suhuyini also visited the Bagabaga Demonstration Primary School to inspect renovations works on the five (5) classroom block.

On his part, the Sagnarigu Municipal Education Director, Alhassan Alidu Jnr thanked the MP for his contribution towards improving education in the municipality.

According to him, the gesture will lessen the furniture deficit faced in most schools in the area.

“We all know quality education can not be possible when the classroom environment is not conducive for learning. So this will definitely improve the quality of teaching and learning in our schools,” Mr Aliu Jnr stated.