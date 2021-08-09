Adaklu MP, NDC Executives inspect projects in Constituency

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Adaklu Constituency, Hon. Kwame Governs Agbodza has paid a working visit to his constituency today, Monday, 9th August 2021 to interact with his constituents.

He also inspected ongoing developmental projects in the constituency.

The MP during his tour noted that the move is to enable him to have first-hand information on the progress of work as well as listen and attend to the needs of the contractors on the various sites.

The lawmaker commenced the inspection today, Monday, August 9, 2021, at Adaklu Dave where he inspected an ongoing CHPS compound.

He proceeded to Adaklu Anfoe where there is the ongoing construction of an ultra-modern KG block.

The NDC Constituency Communications officer who speaks to ModernGhana News noted that the Member of Parliament for the area is constructing a KG block in partnership with Pencils of Promise, an educational NGO.

He added that the MP moved to Adaklu Senior High School, where he inspectedted the ongoing construction of 8-unit classroom blocks to reduce the infrastructural deficit in the school.

He seized the opportunity to inspect the construction of a constituency NDC party office at Waya, the Capital town of the Adaklu Constituency.

The Adaklu lawmaker finally moved to Adaklu Helekpe where there is an ongoing construction of a feeder road from Helekpe to Adaklu Dzakpo.

He was impressed by the level of work done at the time of the visit and said he hopes the project would serve the needed objective of improving the living condition of his people.

Hon. Kwame Governs Agbodza commends an Educational NGO, Pencils of Promise for their timely supports towards the development of his dear constituency.

He expressed confidence that the projects when completed, his constituents will be prosperous.

He appealed to the Chiefs, opinion leaders and community members to cooperate with the contractors to complete the projects on schedule.

On the tour, Hon. Kwame Governs Agbodza was accompanied by Hon. Samuel Atomy Dorfe- constituency Chairman, Hon. Charles Agbesi- constituency secretary, Hon. Christopher Galenkui- constituency communication officer, and Mr. Wedanu Christian- branch Chairman.