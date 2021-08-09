ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
09.08.2021 Headlines

Effiduase Asokore: MP backs Youth to block heavy duty vehicles from destroying new roads

Effiduase Asokore: MP backs Youth to block heavy duty vehicles from destroying new roads
Listen to article

The Member of Parliament for Effiduase Asokore Hon. Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie has backed the youth of his area for blocking the road to prevent drivers using heavy-duty vehicles from plying that stretch.

In a video widely circulated on social media, the MP did not just commend them but said he was in love with their ‘spirited defense of what is right’.

He accused the police of looking unconcerned while sand winning truck destroyed the Asphalt overlay under construction in his constituency.

“Then u go blaming the very President who is doing us a great favor acting through his roads minister to come fix Effiduase Asokore?” he wrote on his Facebook wall.

The youth in his constituency took to the streets to block the activities of the said drivers from plying a newly asphalted road in the constituency.

Their action followed what they believed to be the deteriorating nature of the new road, which they claim has come about because of the drivers who convey products from sand winning sites in the area.

“We won't allow them to continue spoiling our road, we have suffered several years before getting this and they want to spoil it because of their pocket”, one of the irate youth was captured saying angrily.

James Appiakorang
James Appiakorang

News ContributorPage: JamesAppiakorang

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Sputnik V fiasco: Transfer the money back — Health Minister goes after Sheikh for refund
09.08.2021 | Headlines
'Gigantic 1D1F starch factory a dream come true for me in my lifetime' – Prang chief to Akufo-Addo
09.08.2021 | Headlines
“Your achievements in Nkoranza unprecedented” – Nkoranza Chief eulogises Akufo-Addo
09.08.2021 | Headlines
C/R: Machete-wielding land guards demolish over 100 houses at Kojokrom
09.08.2021 | Headlines
Calls for Health Minister to resign over Sputnik V deal intensify
09.08.2021 | Headlines
Emergency circumstances don't justify bypassing constitutional, statutory processes - OccupyGhana kicking out Health Minister
09.08.2021 | Headlines
Sputnik V saga: Your actions are unjustifiable, resign now – OccupyGhana to Health Minister
09.08.2021 | Headlines
No visa free for Ghanaians entering UAE yet — Embassy clarifies
09.08.2021 | Headlines
ASEPA gives AG 48-hour ultimatum to initiate criminal investigations against Health Minister
09.08.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line