Effiduase Asokore: MP backs Youth to block heavy duty vehicles from destroying new roads

Listen to article

The Member of Parliament for Effiduase Asokore Hon. Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie has backed the youth of his area for blocking the road to prevent drivers using heavy-duty vehicles from plying that stretch.

In a video widely circulated on social media, the MP did not just commend them but said he was in love with their ‘spirited defense of what is right’.

He accused the police of looking unconcerned while sand winning truck destroyed the Asphalt overlay under construction in his constituency.

“Then u go blaming the very President who is doing us a great favor acting through his roads minister to come fix Effiduase Asokore?” he wrote on his Facebook wall.

The youth in his constituency took to the streets to block the activities of the said drivers from plying a newly asphalted road in the constituency.

Their action followed what they believed to be the deteriorating nature of the new road, which they claim has come about because of the drivers who convey products from sand winning sites in the area.

“We won't allow them to continue spoiling our road, we have suffered several years before getting this and they want to spoil it because of their pocket”, one of the irate youth was captured saying angrily.