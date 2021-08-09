MTN brings joy to students in Asunafo South District who now see, use computer in school

Madam Adwoa Baah Obeng, Senior Manager-Branch Network Services

Some pupils and students of Abuom DA Primary and some Junior High Schools could not hide their joy for touching and using a computer for the first time in their lives as MTN donated 15 computers and its accessories to the school.

The computers will serve the Abuom District Assembly Primary and JHS, Abuom Roman Catholic Primary and JHS as well as the Pentecost Preparatory School all in the Asunafo South District of the Ahafo Region.

At a short presentation ceremony at Abuom D/A School premises where the ICT lab is situated, Madam Adwoa Baah Obeng, Senior Manager-Branch Network Services said the gesture was in fulfillment of an appeal made to her outfit by Oduerfuor Nana Asare, a radio broadcaster in Kumasi.

She noted that MTN is committed to resourcing underprivileged schools in the area of information and communication technology (ICT).

Madam Obeng said the quickest form of empowering pupils and students in these modern days was ICT.

Apart from the convenience computers and the internet service bring to education, the Senior Manager noted that access to information comes in handy with just a click of a button.

She noted that even though the budget was not ready at the time the request for the computers were made, the ICT team of MTN was tasked to assemble some for the schools in Abuom.

The MTN senior manager hoped the ICT facility would enhance teaching and learning in the various schools.

Nana Amoako Gyampa, the Abuom Chief commended MTN for the kind gesture towards his community.

He also lauded the efforts of the broadcaster, who he noted is a native of the town for his exemplary show of leadership in securing the equipment for the schools in the town.

On his part, Oduerfuo Nana Asabre thanked MTN for attaching seriousness to his request by providing the community with ICT facilities.

The kind gesture, he noted, would go a long way to improve the academic work of schools in the community.