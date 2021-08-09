If God doesn't punish these 'mad, foolish and stupid' fake prophets in Ghana, He must apologise to Sodom and Gomorrah — Prophet Kofi Oduro

The Senior Pastor of the Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro has lamented how people he described as ‘innocent Christians’ are being exploited by fake prophets who rob them of their money.

As if that is not enough, he also alleged that some of the so called prophets have gone to the extent of having sex with peoples wives in their offices in the name of deliverance.

He described such prophets as stupid, foolish, mad, capricious and crazy people who must be punished by God on earth.

“Go to pastors' offices, they have sex with women at the Church premise. The premise is polluted… it means that they are having sex on the altar with their concubines, mistresses, madams”, he said angrily.

Preaching in his church on Sunday, August 7,2021, the Man of God who is known for his ‘no nonsense’ approach to speaking against sin called for the wrath of God on such preachers.

“God will judge the [fake] prophets of Ghana. If God does not judge [those] prophets of Ghana, He must render an apology to Sodom and Gomorrah because the things that the prophets of Ghana do, ladies and gentlemen the things that they do, even Hophni and Phinehas didn’t do that”, he stated.

He continued that “People pick buses from their homes to go sit in such churches and give their last pennies to these, stupid, foolish, mad, capricious and crazy pastors. The Bible calls them foolish in Ezekiel 13:3.

“I am sending this message to all pastors that God will judge you as he will judge the President of Ghana,” Prophet Kofi Oduro cautioned.