W/R: Mining Sector Roads Rehabilitation Secretariat engages traditional rulers, other stakeholders

Members of the Mining Sector Roads Rehabilitation Secretariat have met traditional rulers and other stakeholders in the mining communities at Tarkwa and Prestea Huni-Valley municipalities in the Western Region to brief them on the implementation structure as well as soliciting their views on roads in the region.

The meeting was also to assist the Secretariat as to how best it could coordinate the rehabilitation and advance the road infrastructure development in the mining enclaves across the country.

The secretariat has the duty to ensure that all the roads within the mining enclaves receive a facelift to attract more investors to the communities.

Addressing the stakeholders over the weekend, the Coordinator of the Mining Sector Roads Rehabilitation Secretariat, Frank Felix E Akoto Awah, outlined the purpose of the initiative and explained that it would transform the mining enclaves.

The Coordinator of the Mining Sector Roads Rehabilitation Secretariat, Frank Felix E. Akoto Awah after the presentation with the traditional rulers and other stakeholders said, it is necessary for the mining companies to assist in the advancement of the road infrastructure in the mining enclaves and the country at large.

He said, the President and the government together with the leaders of the mining industries have expressed willingness that the roads and other infrastructural challenges in their catchment areas are addressed to bring development to the mining communities.

According to him, there is a cooperation between government and the leaders of the mining industries to ensure that funds are released by the mining companies for the rehabilitation of the roads.

He disclosed that the projects are expected to commence soon and it is the wish of the President, the Western Regional Minister and the leaders of the mining industries that the projects take off even today.

The projects are going to be undertaken in six regions where mining activities are being undertaken.

Mining communities across the country, for many years, have battled with poor road infrastructure which had affected development in the region.

The Board Chairman of the Ghana Highways Authority who is also the technical advisor to the secretariat, Ing. Dr. Francis Acheampong in an interview admitted that the road network in the mining enclaves is nothing to write home about, hence the need to fix them.

He said, apart from the corporate social responsibility practices, the mining companies have also expressed their willingness to contribute to the funding of the construction of roads in their operational area to transform the places.

The Queenmother of Wassa Fiase Traditional Council, Nana Kunadjoa II who was elated about the visit bemoaned the challenges they are faced with the poor nature of the road network in the Tarkwa enclaves.

She admonished the government that the secretariat be allowed to operate independently to sustain the project

The Queenmother expressed concern about the contractors that would be awarded the projects, adding that there should be due diligence to ensure that work is done properly.

The Chief of Bontuare in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality, Nana Kwesi Akrofa II in an interview, appealed to individuals whose houses and farmlands would be affected by the projects to exercise restraint because government would ensure that they are compensated.