09.08.2021 Headlines

No visa free for Ghanaians entering UAE yet — Embassy clarifies

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Embassy of the Republic of Ghana in the United Emirates (UAE) has announced that although there is an agreement for Ghana passport holders to travel visa-free to the UAE, the processes for implementation has not been completed.

This comes after several news outfits reported over the weekend that Ghanaians can now travel to the UAE with no visa requirements.

“It has come to the attention of the Embassy that some publications on the internet and on social media seem to suggest that Ghana passport holders can now travel visa-free to the United Arab Emirates following the ratification by the Parliament of Ghana of the Memorandum of Understanding on Mutual Exemption of Entry Visa Requirements between Ghana and the United Arab.

“The Embassy urges the public to disregard all such publications and messages Even though the agreement has been ratified by the Parliament of Ghana, the processes for its implementation have not been completed,” a press release from Ghana’s Embassy in Abu Dhabi has said.

It further notes that the Embassy will officially communicate any changes to the current entry visa regime between Ghana and the United Arab Emirates when the agreement comes into force.

Below is the release from Ghana’s Embassy in Abu Dhabi:

89202143901-8dt2wkjwvq-6ca0513e-5989-4e8f-9127-1340e9f5bac2

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
