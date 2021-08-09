ModernGhana logo
09.08.2021

Keta: 54-year-old security man allegedly butchered by armed robbers at Makolives Gas station

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Mr Edem Kpodogah, a 54-year-old security man has been allegedly butchered by armed robbers at Makolives gas filling station at Tegbi-Xekpa, a suburb of Keta in the Volta region.

The incident occurred on Monday, August 9, 2021 at about 3 o'clock at dawn.

A closed checked on the body reveals machete wounds on the neck.

There were bloodstains on the floor, walls with visible footprints of the suspected killers at the scene.

Further information picked by ModernGhana News shows the gas filling station where the deceased Mr Edem Kpodoga worked belong to Mr Makafui Wornya, the Volta Regional Chairman of New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Residents, in interaction with this reporter alleged that the robbers bolted with a box containing the company's cash.

Mr J.A Kpodo, a brother of the deceased disclosed to ModernGhana News that his brother has been working with the gas station for more than five years as a security man.

He noted that the news of the death of their relative shocked the entire family.

He described his younger brother as a humble and God-fearing person who has no issue with anyone for which his live to be taken in that manner.

"My brother is well behaving and nice man. l wonder why someone will just assassinate him like that," he continued.

Madam Georgina Fayome, a relative of the deceased expressed worry about the incident called for justice.

"We did not experience such murder case here before, and this is just a shock to us," she weeps.

The incident has since been reported to the Volta Regional Police at Ho.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at Keta Municipal Hospital mortuary pending autopsy.

Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Volta Regional CorrespondentPage: EvansWorlanyoAmeamu

