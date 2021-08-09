Ghana Photojournalists Network partners state agencies to plant trees on World Photography Day

The Ghana Photojournalists Network (GPNeT) as part of its community development programme is collaborating with the Forestry Commission and Accra Metropolitan Assembly to organise a tree planting exercise to commemorate World Photography Day on 19th August, 2021in Accra, behind the Ghana National Fire Service training school.

The programme under the theme: "Restoring Ghana's Vegetative Cover: The Contribution of the Photojournalist."

is in line with the Greening Ghana initiative launched by President Akuffo Addo on June 11th, 2021 to plant 5 million trees to protect the environment.

The programme will be attended by officials of the two agencies, members of the association, some civil society organisations and communication students from some tertiary institutions in the country. Participants hope their efforts would help inculcate the habit of caring for the environment among the populace.

World Photography Day celebrates the contribution of a French artist, Louis Daguerre, who perfected the Daguerreotype(a photograph made on silver covered copper sheets) on 19th August 1839. Hence the day is therefore dedicated to the art, craft, science and history of photography and to create awareness and share ideas about important issues that affect our world.

GPNeT is a registered press photography organisation with over 100 photojournalists and Videographers working with renowned media houses in the country as members. GPNeT among its objectives seeks to build the capacity of its members to use their photographic skills to highlight socio-economic and cultural issues with a view to bringing about solutions that would make life better for all.

This is the second in the series that the day is being observed, during last year's celebration GPNeT organised a photo exhibition on COVID-19 as part of government efforts to battle the global pandemic. The event which was held at the forecourt of the Ministry of Information was opened by Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister.