CCC Pastor encourages Youth to pursue higher knowledge

General Overseer of Calvary Charismatic Center (CCC), Reverend Ransford Obeng has asked the youth to invest in their education to make their lives meaningful.

Addressing the media at the church's headquarters last week, Reverend Obeng said despite having no secondary school education he had personally educated himself to cause the change people see in his life.

He noted that God has given everyone the grace to excel in what they learn to do in life.

However, he said the ability for one to do well depends on the individual and therefore it was important that each person puts premium on him or herself to make the grace meaningful.

Reverend Obeng urged the Youth to take advantage of the internet to upgrade themselves.

According to him, he has used the internet to learn a lot as a Reverend Minister.

The CCC leader noted that the things he had difficulty understanding has been made simple by referring to sites that had additional information.

Rev Obeng said many forms of trade and professional courses are taught on the Internet which is easily accessed on the mobile phone.

The Charismatic preacher advised the youth to strive to learn other forms of trades on the internet or at government set ups.

This, he noted will give them an upper hand for support anytime they needed same after training.

Reverend Obeng added that there are philanthropic outfits that search for the unemployed to empower.

He stressed that those who have some form of training or learnt a trade easily access some assistance when need be.