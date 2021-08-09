National Cathedral will prevent terrorist attacks - Eagle Prophet

The General Overseer of God’s Crown Chapel, Rev. Reindolph Oduro Gyebi popularly known as Eagle Prophet has prophesied that the National Cathedral would prevent terrorists from attacking Ghana.

He said God will bless by preventing any terrorist attacks on the country when the construction of the National Cathedral is finally completed.

The Eagle Prophet added that the beauty of the edifice will serve as a tourist attraction and not terrorist attack.

Ever since the Finance Minister, Ken Ofor-Atta made a passionate appeal to Ghanaians to help the government with the construction of the National Cathedral by donating GHC100 a month during his mid-year budget review reading at the Parliament House on Thursday, July 29, his statement has received mixed reactions from the general public.

While some agree with the government on this initiative, others think otherwise.

Expressing his view on the government's initiative in an interview on political talk show,'HardBall' on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM, the Eagle Prophet said, one of the major benefits the building of the National Cathedral will bring is to prevent terrorists from attacking the country.

"You see, Kwabena Owusu Agyemang, the building of the National Cathedral will bring blessings to the country, it would boost our tourism because it would serve as a tourist attraction and the most importantly it would prevent terrorists from attacking the country", Eagle Prophet told the host of the show, Kwabena Owusu Agyemang.

The Eagle Prophet who is known for his doom prophecies cautioned that the construction of the National Cathedral was a command from God to the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and for that matter, anyone who would speak against it would die miserably or be put to shame by God.