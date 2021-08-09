A/R: Man found dead at Kwadaso with bruises, damaged head at Apatrapa-Pokukrom

Listen to article

A man suspected to be in his 30s has been found dead at Apatrapa-Pokukrom in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The man who is yet to be identified was found with unused cartridges, jackknife, as well as a cutlass.

According to information gathered, he was found dead on Monday, August 9, 2021, at around 05:00am.

The body per reports was found with several bruises with part of the head of the deceased damaged.

It is still a mystery as to why unused cartridges, a jackknife and a cutlass were found near the body.

Meanwhile, Mr. Martin Acheampong who is Unit Committee Chairman for the area in an interview with Class News has noted that the deceased is a suspected armed robber.

He indicated that the deceased is unknown in the area and he suspects he had been murdered somewhere by his assailants and dumped in the area.

Mr. Martin Acheampong lamented over the increasing number of armed robbery incidents in the area while calling on the Police to come to their aid to ensure the security of residents.