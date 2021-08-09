Sputnik V saga: Sack disloyal Health Minister for lying under oath – Richard Kasu to Akufo-Addo

Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu

The Executive Director of Community Focus Foundation Ghana (CFF-Ghana), Mr. Richard Kasu wants the Minister of Health, Mr. Kwaku Agyemang Manu sacked for lying while under oath on questions relating to the controversial purchase of the botched Sputnik V Vaccines from a middleman.

The Health Minister earlier this year side-stepped Parliament to seal a deal with a middleman, Sheikh Messrs Al Maktoum to purchase Sputnik V Vaccines.

Dragged before a Committee of Parliament to answer questions last month, Mr. Kwaku Agyemang Manu noted that no money was paid for the Sputnik V Vaccines deal he entered into with one Sheikh, the middleman.

According to Mr. Richard Kasu, information gathered has revealed that an amount of Gh¢16,331,640.00 was paid to Messrs Al Maktoum contrary to the earlier claim by the Health Minister that no money was paid.

“Our Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu lied on oath on live television with extreme arrogance when he appeared before the Committee of Parliament that no money was paid for the dubious Sputnik V Vaccines deal he entered into with one Sheikh.

“Amazingly, It has emerged that an amount of Gh¢16,331,640.00 was paid to Messrs Al Maktoum (the suppliers of the Vaccine). Guess what, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta paid this money on the instruction of the Health Minister knowing very well that due process was not followed. This is what I call daylight robbery by a disloyal servant of the State,” part of a statement from Mr. Kasu reads.

The CFF-Ghana Executive Director insists that the Health Minister cannot be left off the hook. He wants the sector minister arrested and made to face the law for his actions.

“For me, he who goes with the sword must die with the sword. Kwaku Agyeman Manu must be made to face the music for his unpatriotic and reckless behaviour. He must be sacked immediately for willfully causing financial loss to the Republic of Ghana,” Mr. Kasu says in his release.

He concludes, “The likes of Agyeman Manu cannot be allowed to continue as a Minister of Health after blatantly assaulting the supreme constitution of the republic.

“By this write-up, I am calling on the president as a matter of urgency to sack the minister of health to face prosecution in line with the set constitutional provisions.”

Find below the full statement from Richard Kasu:

Sack disloyal Kwaku Agyeman Manu to face the full rigors of the law

The hue and cry of Ghanaians on the unavailability of vaccines to protect the population against the dreadful covid-19 virus cannot be underestimated.

In fact, in our desperation to see where to find help, a supposed Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, a man touted highly for his professionalism as an accountant appeared before public account committee of enquiry to give very revealing account of his dubious and unprofessional conduct in his attempt to procure vaccines for Ghana. Yes, the infamous Gh¢16.3million Sputnik V scandal is what the dubious deal is being called.

The facts are just naked and we cannot allow this scandal to be swept under the carpet. It is worth noting that the Health Minister failed to seek Parliamentary approval for the contract as required by law. This failure is in breach of the provisions of Article 181(5) of the 1992 Constitution, which requires all international agreements to have Parliamentary approval.

He violated the Supreme Law of the land with impunity. He ignored the rules of Parliament. He breached the Public Procurement Regulations. He also disregarded the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) Regulations.

The question is can we blame the gods for our woes?

Fast forward, after violating our laws, the Health Minister told a very disparaging lie which is a criminal offence. The Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) Sec 211 states a person commits perjury if he/she lies on oath to a court or a public officer or a body constituted by the state.

The penalty for perjury includes fines and/or prison terms - in addition to termination of employment (If the culprit works in an environment where truth is valued).

Another revealing account by the minister was that he did not think right before committing the country in the said dubious deal ooo....A high standing accountant telling his country men and women these stories ooo....Yeah, It does ring some bell right? Well, the end will surely justify the means.

Interestingly, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, the Health Minister remains at post. No action whatsoever has been taken against him. His Excellency the President, a man who carries himself as a no nonsense man when it comes to the fight against corruption is looking on unconcerned. This clearly shows that he (Agyeman Manu) didn’t act alone and any attempt to punish him could expose and make the Nana Addo led NPP government unpopular.

Yours in the service of country,

Richard Kasu 0549229107