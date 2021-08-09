KTU VC laments accommodation crisis in school

The Vice-Chancellor of Koforidua Technical University (KTU), Prof. David Kofi Essumang has lamented over the accommodation crisis that has hit the school.

The school in recent years has suffered inadequate accommodation as a result of an increase in students population owing to the Free Senior High School Policy undertaken by the Akufo-Addo government.

Speaking at the 17th congregation of the university on Saturday, Prof. David Kofi Essumang bemoaned the infrastructure deficit in KTU while noting that there is an urgent need to address the accommodation problem.

“It is regrettable that for many years, KTU has been battling with inadequate infrastructure. This has become a popular cry by the Vice-Chancellors at each Matriculation and Congregation ceremony of the University.

“It is unacceptable for a University with such a great vision and mandate to have inadequate infrastructure. Residential accommodation for staff members and students remains the greatest challenge facing the University. Distinguished Invited Guests, we are making a very fervent appeal to you to assist us to address this problem,” the KTU Vice Chancellor shared.

Prof. David Kofi Essumang further expressed worry over the health hazards students are exposed to in the midst of the accommodation crisis.

He said it is sad that over 80% of students residing in private hostels have to deal with all sorts of sanitation problems because there are inadequate hostels in the school.

“The increasing student population has been an issue of concern to Management. Out of about 9,000 students, less than 10% can be accommodated on campus at the only GETFund Hostel. More than 80% of the students reside in private rented facilities within the immediate community which are close to campus. Sanitation facilities in some of these private houses are poor.

“We are very sad that some of our students could be exposed to health hazards as they live under poor sanitary conditions. We call on the state and interested groups to build another hostel for the University,” Prof. David Kofi Essumang added.

The Koforidua Technical University currently has a student population of 8,924 made up of 1,515 BTech students, 6,457 HND students, and 952 Non-HND, professional and technical students.

Out of this, 5,354 Students representing 60% are males and the remaining 3,572 students representing 40 % are females.