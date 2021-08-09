ModernGhana logo
Social News

Passengers injured as Sprinter bus falls into River Pra

Passengers injured as Sprinter bus falls into River Pra
Several passengers were injured on Friday, August 6,2021 when a Sprinter bus fell into the River Pra at Fumso near Obuasi in the Ashanti region.

The Spirnter bus with registration number GX 9784-13 collided head on with a Zoomlion truck with registration number GR 6035-16.

In the process, the bu fell into the river due to the intensity of the accident.

Even though none of the 16 passengers aboard the Cape Coast- Kumasi bound Spirnter bus died, a few of them came out injured.

Eye witness reports say the Zoomlion truck veered into the lane of the Sprinter bus which was also on top speed hence the collision.

The injured passengers were rushed to the hospital for treatment but were all discharged same day.

James Appiakorang
