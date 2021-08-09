Two arrested over death of Policewoman in Hotel at Nkawkaw

Lance Corporal Sarah Adjei

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has announced that two suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of one of its officers at a Hotel in Nkawkaw.

Lance Corporal Sarah Adjei, a policewoman at the Nkawkaw Divisional Headquarters in the Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern Region was found dead on Saturday.

According to a Police report, the deceased officer booked a room on Saturday around 12pm at the Misiho Hotel located at Akwasiho near Nkawkaw.

The manager of the hotel, Richard Nimoh in the evening around 7pm went to check up on the lady and to his shock found her lying dead in the room.

In a press release from the Ghana Police Service, the security outfit says two suspects, namely; Timothy Dampare, 50, a lotto agent, and Richard Nimo, 30, the manager of Misiho Hotel, have been arrested in connection with the death of Lance Corporal Sarah Adjei.

One of two letters retrieved after preliminary Police investigations is addressed to Timothy Dampare and read, 'Dear Mr. Timothy Dampare, I told you I owe people money and you decided to help me and you have been with me in my house for one week now and refused to help me so if anything happens you have cause it’.

As the Police continue its investigations to get to the bottom of what led to the death of Lance Corporal Sarah Adjei, it is calling on the general public for help.

“The Police are also appealing to members of the public to provide vital information that might help unravel the mystery surrounding the death of the Policewoman,” part of a release from the Ghana Police Service reads.

Below is the release from the security agency: