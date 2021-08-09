Akatsi South: Pastor and wife who were allegedly murdered at Ayitikope to be laid to rest on August 21

Listen to article

Mr Augustine Gbedema and the wife Madam Comfort Gbedema, co-founders of Harmony with Jesus ministry International Church at Ayitikope in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region who were allegedly murdered in cool blood in their house would be laid to rest on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

Mr George Gbedema, a family member of the deceased who double as an elder in the church disclosed to ModernGhana News.

He explained that the families of the couples have agreed to convey the bodies from the morgue on Friday August 20.

There will be a wake keeping ceremony which will be followed by burial the following day.

Many denominational churches in and around Akatsi South Municipality are expected to attend the burial ceremony of the deceased husband and wife.

The funeral ceremony is scheduled to commenced at exactly 9:00am at the premises of Ayitikope Junior High School.

They left behind one daughter who leaves in abroad.

Meanwhile, Harmony with Jesus Ministry International Church has resumed normal services and other activities after the one week break.