Dampare arrested over Policewoman’s death in hotel

The late Lance Corporal Sarah Adjei

Listen to article

The Police at the Nkawkaw Divisional Headquarters in the Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern Region, have picked up Timothy Dampare, the alleged boyfriend of Lance Corporal Sarah Adjei who was found dead in a hotel room in Nkawkaw.

The suspect as gathered is assisting the Police in an investigation over the cause of death of the Policewoman since she left a note behind bearing the name of the alleged boyfriend.

The Police upon a search in her black handbag found in the hotel room discovered the note in an envelope.

The handwritten note read, “Dear Mr. Timothy Dampare, I told you that I owed people money and you decided to help me, and you have been with me in my house for one week now and you have refused to help me, so if anything happens to me, you have caused it Mr. Timothy Dampare. Thank you”.

The deceased police officer stormed the Misiho Hotel, located at Akwasiho, near Nkawkaw, and booked a room on Saturday around 7pm.

The manager of the hotel, Richard Nimoh said he went to check up on the lady in the room Sunday morning and to his amazement, found the guest lying dead.

He then went to the Nkawkaw Police station to report the incident which they proceeded to the scene and found the deceased, identified as Lance Corporal Sarah Adjei of Quartermaster stores, Nkawkaw Divisional Headquarters in one of the hotel rooms dressed in a multi-colored straight dress over black underwear with a black pair of slippers lying dead in a prone position on the floor.

However, the Police after retrieving the items as exhibits thereafter inspected the body, and blood was found on the nostrils with the swollen right cheek.

The body has since been removed and deposited at the Holy Family Hospital Nkawkaw, pending an autopsy.

---DGN online