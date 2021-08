Ghana's active COVID-19 cases has increased to 6,938 as of 4 August 2021.

This was after 573 new cases were confirmed within that period.

The latest figures from the Ghana Health Service has confirmed.

There are currently 36 patients in critical condition while 87 are cases are severe.

Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 107,817 cases.

Of that number, 100,008 have recovered.

The death toll has also increased to 871.