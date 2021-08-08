University of Ghana lauds Bawumia, government for free campus WiFi

The Ag. Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo has commended the government for providing free WiFi to the University of Ghana and other educational institutions in the country.

Speaking at the launch of the University of Ghana Innovation and Entrepreneurship Programme on Friday, the Ag. Vice Chancellor commended Vice President Bawumia, who was the special guest for the programme, and the government for the free campus WiFi initiative.

"Your Excellency while you are here and talking about technology, I will like to acknowledge the government of Ghana's assistance to expand WiFi connectivity on campus through the Electricity Company of Ghana," Prof Nana Aba said.

She continued, "We have so far received about 41% of the expected support, which includes 270 access points, 5 boxes of UTP cables and some network accessories.

"I take this opportunity to thank you Mr. Vice President and the government of Ghana, and to express our utmost appreciation for this."

The Ag. Vice Chancellor undersored the significance of the free WiFi to life on campus to both students and staff, and appealed to the Vice President to use his high office to get the remaining installation works expedited.

"When it comes to these moments, my middle name is Olivia and so I'm going to ask for more. Therefore, I request that the remaining work is expedited to improve teaching, learning and work experience for our students, staff and faculty. Perhaps most significantly, allow us to create more significant and virtual spaces, which fosters creativity and innovation."

The Vice President, last year announced government's intentions to provide free WiFi to educational institutions across the country.

The programme has since taken off, and so far, government is providing free Wifi to 722 senior high schools, 46 Colleges of Education, 260 district education offices, and an initial successful pilot of 13 public universities.

Dr. Bawumia, who delivered the keynote address for the launch of the UGEIP, a non academic entrepreneurial initiative by the University, stressed that the free WiFi on campus initiative, is part of government's broader digitization vision, and it is aimed at making internet accessible to students and teachers, to, not only enhance learning and teaching but also, ICT competence.