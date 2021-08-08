[VIDEO] Most macho men are very weak in bed, most can't last more a minute — Physical trainer

Listen to article

A Ghanaian physical trainer and CEO of Train Like a Pro GH Stamina centre at Nungua in Accra, Francis Totti Laryea popularly known as Totti Laryea says most muscular men are weak in bed.

For some time now, bodybuilders have been accused of using their muscles to snatch people's wives.

Social media went buzzing after the alleged murder of gym instructor Golden Door.

He was shot dead at Tantra Hill within the Ga North Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

According to reports, he was shot dead on Thursday morning, July 22, 2021, in his room by two men who went to his apartment on a motorbike for allegedly dating someone's wife after being warned several times.

According to reports, the said the 47-year-old married woman was even with him at the time of the incident but was not harmed by the assailants.

Speaking in an interview on 'Hot Focal Sports' show on Hot 93.9FM,Totti Laryea, who was answering a question about whether married women allegedly date macho men because they're good in bed said most muscular men are sexually weak.

According to Totti Laryea, most of his friends who are macho men have confided in him that they are unable to last more than a minute in bed.

The CEO of 'Train Like A Pro GH' explained to the host of the show, Stonchist D'Blakk Soulja that, "this is because these macho men use all their energies in pushing the metals so they become very weak...most of them can't even do press ups...they only have the six-packs but don't have the stamina."

Watch the video below