No gov't can fix the country if Ghanaians refuse to change their attitude, mindsets — Bishop J.Y. Adu

Founder and leader of the New Jerusalem Chapel located at Kumasi-Sokoban Ampayoo In the Ashanti Region, Bishop Dr. Dr.John Yaw Adu says no government can fix the country if the people refuse to change their attitudes towards the developmental agenda of the country.

The bespectacled man of God was reacting to the recent demonstration in Accra organized by the #FixTheCountry Campaigners on a Kumasi-based privately-owned radio station, Kessben 93.3 FM hosted by Omanhene Aduboahene on Saturday August 7, 2021 monitored by the Modernghana News.

Bishop John Yaw Adu noted that as good citizens, our core mandate is to focus on the developmental agenda of the country by contributing our quota.

He lamented that people have shifted everything to government and tagged every good initiative to politics.

According to him, such attitudes does not build a nation.

The clergy noted that close monitoring of the performances of Nana Akufo-Addo's administration clearly shows that government is on course towards fixing the country.

He cited some important government's flagship policies such as free SHS, 1D1F, digitization, jobs creation, banking sector clean up among other infrastructural projects that have transformed the country.

Bishop Adu bemoaned that Nana Akufo-Addo deserves praises for putting up good policies to transform the economy, "but out of political blindness and power struggle, unconstructive criticisms have become the stock of some Ghanaians."

Bishop Adu debunked the notion that government is creating hardships in the country.

The man of God reiterated that whilst government is on the roadmap to fixing the country, some citizens notably those in the public sector undermine government efforts with their laziness and corrupt mindsets.

According to him, it is the people's refusal to change their mental attitudes that have left us where we are as a country.

The Bishop concluded with a call on Ghanaians to bury their political differences and support government to transform the country.