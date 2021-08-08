Speech Delivered By Abugbilla Osman

Listen to article

Mr. Chairman, Patrons, the Outgoing

Executive Board of the KUSAASI STUDENTS ASSOCITION (KUSA), Executive Board of Incoming Executive, Noble Graduands to be, Colleague Students, Invited Guest, Ladies and gentlemen; a day was once born and finally came to an end in the evening. Permit me to use this opportunity to humbly express our sincerest gratitude to the Dean and Staff of the School as well as, and tothe whole student body especially KUSA for the enormous support you gave us from 19th July, 2019 when we assumed office till 31st July, 2021 due to the COVID -19 break. We really appreciate you all and lack the right adjectives to describe our feelings or happiness. It is stated in one book entitled; “As you like it” written by William Shakes Spear that “ This world is like stage” and indeed the Kusaasi Students Association is a stage upon which the 2019/2020 Executive Board appeared and have played our part.

I must thank our lecture's (A.A.Sando and Dr. Goswin Musah for their immerse hardworking, dedication and commitment towards the life of students on campus. Also, I welcomed the level 400s back to campus and the level 100s for making it a desired choice to come and study the Kusaal Language as a course. Due to time factor, I will go straightforward to summarize some of our achievements since we took over the mantle from our predecessors.

ACHIEVEMENTS

I would say that some achievements came through because of your effort not our effort alone, even though the Covid -19 pandemic could not permit us to do as we expect.

One major promise, was to get cultural instruments for the Association, since we are lacking Cultural Instruments or costumes to always display our culture day (Kusaasi) on "Mother Tongue" days as language students.

Mr. Chairman, we noticed that, students dues could not purchase this instruments, therefore, we sat for an executive meeting to take a decision on where and how we can achieved this, so we deliberated and came out with an obsession to write to the Bawku Traditional Council and some officials to appeal for funds in aid of financial support to purchase these instruments and costumes as been promised. As I stand before you today Mr. Chairman, the council is working on it to approve funds for this request.

Mr. Chairman, we also promised to advertised the course since our brothers and sisters in the house are not always informed, any time the institution open online for new applicants to apply. So we the executive board made a collective decision to go to some of the Radio Stations in Kusaug (Source FM, Sun Shine Fm, Dastech Fm , Quality Fm etc.) to talk about the course as it's still young in the institution. But a brother from Quality Fm and also a former student here (AWAAGALIS) gave us a free air time to do that, and which we did.

Mr. Chairman, just to mention a few, the Covid -19 made us not to be able to fulfill some of our promises. But we also held series of meetings to resolve students’ concerns from time to time within the core Executives and also with our lecture's.

Remarks

Mr. Chairman, We must be willing to fail and to appreciate the truth that often, Life is not a problem to solve but rather a mystery to be alive. My advice is, Ability may get you to the top but it takes character to keep you there. Hence forth, permit me to say; our burden, constant worries we give to the Kusaasi Students Association (KUSA) is over from today, my pressure, your pressure on my hardworking executive board is over from today.

Mr. Chairman, colleagues, ladies and gentlemen, we must be motivated to learn hard as our jobs are secured. We should also encourage our younger brothers and sisters in the house to get interested in the course and apply rather living them with their WASSCE certificates that cannot secure them better jobs or better living. We should not allow some polluted people to discourage the lives of our brothers in the house to remain jobless like they are today.

Also, I urge everyone here to patronize the Kusaal language and to use it to teach our children in our various homes and communities in other to maintain our culture and identity.

In conclusion Mr. Chairman, I will like to live a note to the incoming executives who are coming with their full potentials to stir the affairs of this Association (KUSA).

You should know that Knowledge, wisdom and experiences are not meant for an individual.

No matter who you are, how experienced you are, and how knowledgeable you think you are, always delay judgement. Give others the privilege to explain themselves. What you see may not be the reality. Never conclude for others. That is why we should never only focus on the surface and judge others without understanding them first.

Those who take the initiative at work, do so not because they are stupid but because they understand the concept of responsibility.

Those who apologizes first after a fight, do so not because they are wrong but because they value the people around them.

Because one day, all of us will get separated from each other; we will miss our conversations of everything & nothing; the dreams that we had. Days will pass by, months, years, until this contact becomes rare... One day our children will see our pictures and ask 'Who are these people?' And we will smile with invisible tears because a heart is touched with a strong word and you will say: 'IT WAS THEM THAT I HAD THE BEST DAYS OF MY LIFE WITH' at the University of Education, Winneba, College Of Languages

The 2019/2020 outgoing Executive Board of KUSA Say, GOODBYE to everyone and we wish you

all the best in life.

Long live KUSA, long live UEW, Ajumako.