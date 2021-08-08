A/R: Robbery attack leaves one dead, another severely injured

One person has been confirmed dead with another severely injured after they were allegedly shot by a group of armed men suspected to robbers at Adukrom in the Ahafo Ano South East District of the Ashanti Region on Friday, August 6, 2021.

According to eyewitnesses, three men in an attempt to snatch a motorbike from a rider allegedly shot him and took it from him.

They say luck eluded the three persons as they were involved in an accident while riding the motorbike.

They are receiving treatment at the hospital after sustaining severe injuries.

A victim who sustained gunshot wounds about fifty meters away from where the motorbike rider was shot, who is also the Assembly Member for the Adukrom Electoral area, Michael Anabiga, told Citi News the police have commenced investigations into the matter.

Meanwhile, he added that he has gone to the hospital for treatment.

“The body of the deceased has been taken to Mankraso Government Hospital. Information reaching me right now indicates that there is a guy in a nearby town who is part of the group that was also attacked, and he has been found, but the police have taken up the issue and are investigating.”

Recently, residents of Feyiase Akoyem in the Bosomtwe District also said they were living in fear after a 33-year-old uber driver, who is also a headteacher, was beheaded.

The Assembly Member for the area, Samuel Yaw Kwae, who narrated the incident to Citi News, said after seeing the headless body, they embarked on a frantic search which led them to the head of the deceased, few meters away from where the headless body was found.

