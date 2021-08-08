ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
08.08.2021 Social News

A/R: Robbery attack leaves one dead, another severely injured

A/R: Robbery attack leaves one dead, another severely injured
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

One person has been confirmed dead with another severely injured after they were allegedly shot by a group of armed men suspected to robbers at Adukrom in the Ahafo Ano South East District of the Ashanti Region on Friday, August 6, 2021.

According to eyewitnesses, three men in an attempt to snatch a motorbike from a rider allegedly shot him and took it from him.

They say luck eluded the three persons as they were involved in an accident while riding the motorbike.

They are receiving treatment at the hospital after sustaining severe injuries.

A victim who sustained gunshot wounds about fifty meters away from where the motorbike rider was shot, who is also the Assembly Member for the Adukrom Electoral area, Michael Anabiga, told Citi News the police have commenced investigations into the matter.

Meanwhile, he added that he has gone to the hospital for treatment.

“The body of the deceased has been taken to Mankraso Government Hospital. Information reaching me right now indicates that there is a guy in a nearby town who is part of the group that was also attacked, and he has been found, but the police have taken up the issue and are investigating.”

Recently, residents of Feyiase Akoyem in the Bosomtwe District also said they were living in fear after a 33-year-old uber driver, who is also a headteacher, was beheaded.

The Assembly Member for the area, Samuel Yaw Kwae, who narrated the incident to Citi News, said after seeing the headless body, they embarked on a frantic search which led them to the head of the deceased, few meters away from where the headless body was found.

—citinewsroom

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
One-week commiseration service in honour of slain Policewoman
07.08.2021 | Social News
Henry Quartey meet stakeholders over ‘Aboboyaa’, ‘Okada’ restrictions in Accra
07.08.2021 | Social News
Assembly Members pledged to vote massively to confirm Gomoa Central DCE
08.08.2021 | Social News
Don’t shortchange my constituency of the 7.5 million Canadian dollars cattle ranch project – Kintampo North MP to Agric Minister
07.08.2021 | Social News
Information Minister donates Modern Pa System to Gbewaa Palace to fulfil promise
07.08.2021 | Social News
Menzgold owes me and my family too – NAM1 to customers
07.08.2021 | Social News
U/E/R: Assembly Members threaten to boycott confirmation of MMDCEs over poor conditions of service
07.08.2021 | Social News
Nine arrested as Police probe Teshie clash over Homowo celebrations
07.08.2021 | Social News
NLC secures injunction to compel UTAG to call off nationwide strike
07.08.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line