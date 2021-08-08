Ghana procures 177,600 Johnson & Johnson vaccines

Government through the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on August 7 2021, procured 177,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine thanks to the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust mechanism established by the African Union and supported by the African Import-Export Bank, the Africa CDC and the World Bank.

President Akufo Addo in his nation's address on July 25 2021, revealed that government was in the process of procuring 17 million single doses per person Johnson & Johnson vaccines, through the African Medicine Supply Platform, in this quarter.

The president noted that, the United States of America, through the COVAX facility, is providing one million Pfizer vaccines, the African Union is providing 229,670 Pfizer vaccines, while the United Kingdom is giving out 249,000 AstraZeneca vaccines.

He assured that these vaccines will arrive in the country in the third quarter of the year 2021.

Out of the 17million doses, Ghana has received 177,600 doses.

The Director General of the Ghana Health Service Patrick Kumah Aboagye together with other health officials received the doses at the Kotoka International Airport.

In total, 400 million doses of Johnson & Johnson will be made available to the AU in the coming months.

UNICEF facilitated the transportation of the vaccines to Ghana.

By Annie Wharton Savage