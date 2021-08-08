ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
08.08.2021 Health

Ghana procures 177,600 Johnson & Johnson vaccines

By Daily Guide
Ghana procures 177,600 Johnson & Johnson vaccines
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Government through the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on August 7 2021, procured 177,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine thanks to the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust mechanism established by the African Union and supported by the African Import-Export Bank, the Africa CDC and the World Bank.

President Akufo Addo in his nation's address on July 25 2021, revealed that government was in the process of procuring 17 million single doses per person Johnson & Johnson vaccines, through the African Medicine Supply Platform, in this quarter.

88202194130-n6itl8w331-img-20210808-wa0007-300x225

The president noted that, the United States of America, through the COVAX facility, is providing one million Pfizer vaccines, the African Union is providing 229,670 Pfizer vaccines, while the United Kingdom is giving out 249,000 AstraZeneca vaccines.

He assured that these vaccines will arrive in the country in the third quarter of the year 2021.

Out of the 17million doses, Ghana has received 177,600 doses.

The Director General of the Ghana Health Service Patrick Kumah Aboagye together with other health officials received the doses at the Kotoka International Airport.

In total, 400 million doses of Johnson & Johnson will be made available to the AU in the coming months.

UNICEF facilitated the transportation of the vaccines to Ghana.

By Annie Wharton Savage

More Health
ModernGhana Links
Moving HIV prevention and treatment tools from the lab to all those in need
07.08.2021 | Health
U/E/R: Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention exercise ends successfully
06.08.2021 | Health
We’re resolving challenges with verification of COVID-19 vaccination status – says GHS
06.08.2021 | Health
Ghana hopeful of phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccination in August – GHS
06.08.2021 | Health
Weekly COVID-19 death toll in Africa reached a record peak with over 6400 deaths
05.08.2021 | Health
WHO calls to cancel Covid booster shots until end of September
05.08.2021 | Health
GHS takes delivery of cold chain storage facilities for COVID-19 vaccines
05.08.2021 | Health
Coronavirus: 304 die in Ashanti Region
05.08.2021 | Health
COVID-19: Volta, Bono, Bono East Regions emerging hotspots for Delta Variant — GHS
05.08.2021 | Health
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line