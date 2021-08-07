One-week commiseration service in honour of slain Policewoman

The Savannah Regional Police Command has held a week memorial service in honour of the late female police Constable, Sandra Aseidu today, August 7 at the forecourt of the regional command.

A similar memorial service is expected to be held by the family of the slain policewoman at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

In attendance were heads of security services in the region as well as other high profile personalities.

Colleagues of the slain Constable were still in shock and disbelief as they are yet to come to terms with the reality that Sandra Seidu will no longer be with them.

Close friends of late Sandra who spoke to ModernGhana News described her as accommodating and respectful who was always full of smiles at work.

They said the news of Sandra's death, initially was treated with a pinch of salt until they saw her lifeless body on that sad day.

Meanwhile, snippets of information available to this reporter has it that the alleged soldier who fought with the supposed boyfriend of the deceased policewoman was released by the Military High Command for investigations upon request by the police.

BACKGROUND

The late Sandra Aseidu met her untimely death on Monday, August 2 after she was allegedly stabbed multiple times by her boyfriend identified as Louis Asante who is currently on the run.

It is reported that suspect Louis Asante alias Gago, traveled to Damongo from Obuasi unannounced and met the deceased with another man believed to be a soldier where they both traded blows.

The suspect according to the landlord of the deceased, left the scene after the brawl and allegedly returned to commit the gruesome murder of the late female officer of the law when every living creature was asleep.

Police have since intensified efforts to apprehend the suspect.

The remains of the slain policewoman was conveyed to Obuasi by her family where she hails from.