Assembly Members pledged to vote massively to confirm Gomoa Central DCE

Assembly Members from the 15 Electoral Areas in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region have declared their intention to vote massively to confirm their DCE Hon Benjamin Kojo Otoo if His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo re-nominates him for a second term of office.

They stated this at the First Ordinary Meeting of the Second Session of the Second Assembly held at Gomoa Afransi on Thursday.

The Assembly Members with one accord pledged to vote massively to confirm Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo provided he gets the nod for second term of office.

Hon Benjamin Kojo Otoo thanked the Members for recognizing his little effort to ensure the development of Gomoa Central acknowledging their contribution towards the development of the district.

"In collaboration with the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central Hon Naana Eyiah we are committed to the implementation of Government's Programmes and positive initiatives to boost the economic lives of the people.

As Chief Servants, we will continue to attract social interventions to create Jobs and financial breakthrough for the people especially the youth in Gomoa Central."

In his Sessional Address, Hon Benjamin Kojo Otoo outlined a good number of development projects the Assembly was undertaking in the District.

He mentioned the construction of 1No.CHPS compound at Gomoa Mangoase, construction of Police Station at Gomoa Pomadze, construction of 28-unit lockable stores (phase 1) at Gomoa Aboso, construction of 1 No. CHPS compound at Gomoa Kwame Adwer, construction of CHPS compound at Gomoa Esikuma and completion of 1 No. 3- unit classroom block at Gomoa Oguakrom.

Others include construction of 1 No.6-unit classroom block with Ancillary Facilities at Gomoa Ekwamkrom Methodist School, construction of 1 No. 6-unit classroom block at Gomoa Lome and consideration of 3-unit classroom block with a 4-Seater KVIP Toilet at Gomoa Benso among other projects being undertaking in the various communities in the District.

On security related issues in the area, Hon Benjamin Kojo Otoo bemoaned the long standing boundary disputes between the Effutu and Gomoa as the major security challenge facing the Assembly.

" The District continues to remain relatively calm with low crime rate. Notwithstanding, the District is faced with challenges which have to do with the Effutu and the Gomoa people in respect of a new Police Station by Member of Parliament for Effutu and named it Winneba North District Police Station which has created tension between Gomoa and Effutu.

The Gomoa Central District Assembly and the Traditional Authorities have petitioned the Ministry of Interior through the Central Regional Coordinating Council.

On social interventions, it is worthy to note that the Social Welfare Unit of the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development have been able to re-unite One Hundred and Thirteen (113) trafficked children with their relative families.

A total of Five Hundred and Fourteen (514) Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) beneficiaries have also benefited from the National Health Insurance (NHIS) card Registration and Renewal project Organized within several Communities across the District"

On Planting For Food and Jobs Programme, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo disclosed that the programme has been very successful in the Gomoa Central District.

He noted that subsidized maize and vegetable seeds were supplied to over Four Hundred and Thirty-six (436) farmers comprising Two Hundred and Ninety-two males (292) and One Hundred and Forty-four (144) females adding that fertilizers have also been supplied to over Three Hundred and Sixty (360) farmers.

Touching on Planting For Export and Rural Development (PERD), the DCE announced that a total of Three Thousand, Five Hundred (3,500) Mango Seedlings, Forty-two Thousand (42,000) Palm Seedlings and Four Thousand, Nine Hundred (4,900) Coconut Seedlings were distributed to over Six Hundred and Twenty (620) farmers in the Gomoa Central District.

The Gomoa Central District Chief Executive raised concern about the Covid-19 pandemic and cautioned the people in the District to abide by all the protocols.

"Ghana is currently experiencing its third wave as stated by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo in his last address to the Nation.

"I will therefore entreat all of us not to let our guards down. We should continue to abide by the Covid-19 Safety Protocols to ensure the safety of the people in the Communities."

Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo tasked the Revenue Department of the Assembly to intensify its Revenue Mobilization to ensure early completion of the Assembly's development projects.