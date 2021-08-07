ModernGhana logo
Akufo-Addo inspects Tamale Interchange Project
President Akufo-Addo has inspected the construction site of the Tamale interchange project in the Northern regional capital on his two-day tour of the region.

The president expressed his satisfaction with the progress of work and encouraged the contractors to speed up work to complete the project on time.

The project site manager, Engineer Degbotde told journalists that they are doing a total of 19 span and that within three months they will complete the north side of the span and move to the southern side in about two months later.

He said after they are done with the span they will move to the fix street lights , drains and asphalting the roads.

Mr. Degbotde assured the president that by the end of the year the Tamale interchange will be completed.

“The rate at which we are moving I am sure that by the close of the year we should be finishing the project.”

He disclosed that the Tamale interchange project is 80% completed.

In 2019, President Akufo-Addo, cut sod for the commencement of the multi-million dollar Tamale Interchange project.

Funded under the $2 billion China Synohydro deal, the Tamale interchange project is expected to be completed within 24 months.

The project is aimed at enhancing inter-urban and national traffic flow reducing the cost and risk of doing business, thereby enhancing trade within the Saharan regions.

President Akufo-Addo also inspected some town roads which have been asphalted.

---DGN online

