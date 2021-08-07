ModernGhana logo
Information Minister donates Modern Pa System to Gbewaa Palace to fulfil promise

By Adam Abdul-Fatawu Wunizoya, Tamale
Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has donated a modern Public Address System (PA System) to the Gwewaa Palace in Yendi to help facilitate information delivery at the Palace.

The PA system; RCF brand was donated on behalf of the minister by Madame Patricia Dovi Sampson, director of Finance and Administration (F&A) at the ministry.

She was accompanied by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the ministry and some government officials.

Speaking to this reporter, the Public Relations Officer for the ministry Hajjia Munira Karim said the donation was in fulfilment of a promise made by the minister who doubles as Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi constituency Hon. Oppong Nkrumah when he visited the palace on November 19, 2020.

She said the PA system was meant to help the palace in its information dissemination and other activities at the Palace.

"Last year November 2020, the Minister of information Honorable Kojo Oppong Nkrumah embarked on a regional tour, and as part of the tour, he visited Tamale and you know as tradition demands he can't come here and will not pay a visit to the overlord of the kingdom. So he came here and as part of discussions the overlord made an appeal to him, and the appeal was that he wanted a Public Address System which he would be using for his information dissemination and other activities in the community, so the minister assured him that he is going to get him one, so if you saw us here today we came to redeem the promise the minister made to the overlord of the kingdom," she stressed.

The overlord of Dagbon Kingdom, Ndan Ya-Na Abukari (II) after he received the donation thanked the minister for fulfilling his promise.

The Lion King noted that the President of the Republic H.E Nana Addo Dankwah Akufu-Addo would be visiting the palace on August 6, and therefore the PA system came on time.

Ya-Na assured the Minister that the PA system was going to be used for reasons it was requested for.

He was supported by his Subchiefs led by Mba Dugu, leader of the Palace Court.

