Farouk Aliu Mahama appointed Board Chairman of GIISDEC

Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama has been named as Board Chairman of the Integrated Iron & Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC) by President Akufo-Addo.

The President made the announcement on Friday, 6th August, 2021 at a Durbar of Chiefs and People of Dagbon at the Gbewaa Place in Yendi.

Addressing gathering, President Akufo-Addo said “I am still constituting my government and Yaa-Naa I want to assure you that your son, Farouk Aliu Mahama, will be appointed by me as the board chair for the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation to replace my good friend late Prince Imoru Andani, who served in that capacity.”

President Akufo-Addo acknowledged Farouk Mahama for his efforts in the Yendi constituency having spent barely six months in Parliament after his overwhelming victory in the December 2020 elections.

He also expressed delight that the legislator is taken his father’s the late former Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama.

“I am particularly happy that Farouk is taking over from his father by working to drive home development and that is a mark he’s taken over from his father who served Ghana with all sincerity.”

However, President Akufo-Addo assured the Overload of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Abukari II that the $30 million Yendi Project will commence soon.

He also assured the King and People of Dagbon work on the UDS-Yendi campus will be completed before his exit from office.